HubSpot remains the leader in small business automation, with over 30,000 clients. However, it is not the only option available. Mod Girl Marketing explains in their recent blog that although users find HubSpot easy to use and highly reputable, there are a few drawbacks to consider, and an alternative might be more suitable.



"Critics complain that HubSpot's prices begin as low as $200/month, but can easily creep up to $2,400/month (or more!)", says Mod Girl Marketing. While the Enterprise package comes with a lot of bells and whistles, many of the tools can be found elsewhere for free. Furthermore, what they offer may be more than what a business needs. While many of Mod Girl Marketing's clients see the value in Hubspot's offerings, they find themselves using only a small percentage of them and don't feel they get an adequate return on their investment.



Fortunately, there are a few alternatives that small business owners may find more suitable. Hatchbuck, for example, covers the basic automated tasks like form management and is perfect of smaller businesses who are not ready for full-scale marketing automation. It also covers audience segmentation and drip marketing campaigns. Where it lacks is in social media monitoring, landing page creation, and analytics, which larger companies may be looking for. However, for most small and medium sized clients, the simplicity of Hatchbuck is exactly what they need.



"The team at Mod Girl Marketing has been so impressed with Hatchbuck's solution that we've partnered up with them to offer our clients the ability to follow up with prospects to convert more traffic without sacrificing more time or money," says Mod Girl Marketing. They found the company to offer affordable, useful tools that were easy to utilize in conjunction with other online platforms such as LeadPages, Sprout Social, and Raven Tools.



A second option is InfusionSoft, "the #2 marketing automation solution on the market," according to Mod Girl Marketing. "Marketing Automation Insider says InfusionSoft works best for companies with 2-25 staff members. They offer many of the same features as HubSpot at a slightly more affordable rate."



InfusionSoft offers management of up to 5,000 contacts, landing pages, and lead capture forms. It also provides unlimited emails, runs an eCommerce store and retrieves analytic reports. The drawback to using it is that there is no website hosting and management. Furthermore, InfusionSoft has a more confusing interface and requires a $2,000 educational training with "quick-start" services.



Finally, small business owners may like Marketo, which offers excellent Salesforce and third party integration. Their most basic plan "Spark" offers the ability to send up to 30,000 emails, nurture leads, manage lead capture forms and landing pages, gather marketing analytics data, and integrate social media accounts. To boost its appeal, the interface is also simpler compared to InfusionSoft. However, some customers feel cheated by additional charges for increased functionality.



These three options offer different packages at different price points to service the needs of every business owner. Mod Girl Marketing suggests determining the needs of the business before deciding on the marketing automation site that is most suitable to them. Yet, choosing the right platform is not the final step. Business owners must learn how to use these solutions, which may pose as a challenge. Some business owners may find they need an operator to help these systems function effectively, which is where Mod Girl Marketing can help. Mod Girl Marketing is completely dedicated to inbound marketing and can improve a business's success by applying any of these tools to an individualized marketing plan.



