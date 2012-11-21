Modbus Humidity and Temperature Transmitter for HVAC from E+E Elektronik

Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2012 --The EE160 HVAC transmitter with Modbus RTU output is the ideal solution for cost-effective installation in a bus system. The precision of E+E's advanced sensor technology is combined with the latest manufacturing techniques to create a product with an outstanding price/performance ratio.



The E+E HCT01 humidity and temperature sensor used in the EE160 features outstanding protection against pollution which leads to excellent long term stability and to accuracy of ±2.5% across the entire working range.



EE160 is available for wall or duct mounting. The IP65 enclosure provides maximum protection against contamination and condensation while minimizing installation costs. A configuration kit allows for customization of the bus parameters and adjustment of both humidity and temperature.



Beside the Modbus version, EE160 is available with analogue current or voltage outputs and additional passive temperature output.



Typical applications include climate control in residential and commercial buildings as well as in storage rooms.



About E+E Elektronik:

E+E Elektronik GmbH, with headquaters in Engerwitzdorf/Austria, belongs to the Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH group. With around 230 employees, E+E develops and manufactures sensors and transmitters for relative humidity, CO2, air velocity and flow as well as humidity calibration systems. The main E+E markets are HVAC, process control and automotive. With an export share of around 97 % E+E has branch offices in China, Germany, France, Italy, Korea and the USA as well as an international dealer network. Beside operating own accredited calibration laboratories, E+E Elektronik has been appointed by the Austrian Federal Office for Calibration and Measurement (Bundesamt für Eich- und Vermessungswesen; BEV) as designated laboratory to supply the national standards for humidity and air velocity.