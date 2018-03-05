Modern Aircraft Taking off on Kickstarter

Canberra, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Buyworthy, the online playing card retailer is at it again, this time bringing an Air Force themed deck of cards to players and collectors worldwide. The deck features 54 customs cards each with a different combat aircraft. The project creator Josh Boyle said "This deck of cards will be a learning experience for players and collectors, not only does it feature 40 countries, but each one has been carefully considered and each aircraft represents the countries most capable jet in 2018, a realistic snapshot of modern aircraft history." The Kickstarter officially launched on the 3rd March 2018 and is already getting enthusiastic backers on-board.



Buyworthy designed the Modern Aircraft deck to feature the Top-40 airpowers in 2018 and their most capable combat aircraft. "You may know a lot about your countries air force, but what about other countries? That's what we're trying to achieve here, a better knowledge of the airpowers of the 21st century." Said Josh Boyle – Project creator.



The deck will be manufactured in the USA by The United States Playing Card Company, better known as Bicycle. "The brand is well known in the card community and by working with USPCC it also ensures reliability for our supporters and that only high-quality cards are produced." The project creator also said. "Our main theme is the USAF and as most people know, the United States is still number one in all military fields. The back of each card features the F-16 Fighting Falcon, one of the world's most proliferated combat aircraft still in service by many countries, the United States alone has over 900 F-16's." Josh Boyle, the project creator also mentioned. "We plan to produce a Modern Aircraft booklet along side the playing cards, this will be a perfect companion and will detail every single combat aircraft from the top-40 countries in 2018, a real learning experience and great way to find out what's defending the skies in many countries in this turbulent time." The project to make these cards is being partially crowd funded, the campaign will run for 30 days on Kickstarter and ends on the 3rd April 2018.



About Buyworthy

Created in 2007, Buyworthy is an Australian family owned online retailer specialising in collectable playing cards from a wide range of producers, including Theory 11, Ellusionist, Murphy's Magic and Bicycle and many new creators and artist from around the world.