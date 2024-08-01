Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2024 --When looking around at all of the different canopy designs, there are canopies that are more traditional in how they look, and then there are other canopies that definitely have a more modern look to them. MASA Architectural Canopies has built thousands of canopies all over the country, and they have done a variety of different designs, but certainly a modern design is common from many of their clients. While there is a degree of subjectivity in what constitutes "modern", there are some basics that nearly everyone agrees are hallmarks of modern canopy design. No matter what clients want their canopy to look like on a building, contact them today to work with their design team.



While many people have their opinions, one option that nearly everyone agrees on is a part of a modern canopy design is glass roof canopies. These modern canopies feature glass that allows for sunlight to still penetrate through, while also providing protection from other weather elements like snow and rain. This glass canopy also offers a sense of minimalism, as the desire is for the canopy itself to disappear into the background while still offering the benefits that traditional canopies provide.



Another feature that makes a modern canopy is having the whole canopy be cantilevered. This means that essentially the canopy has no support columns that support the outer corners of the canopy. All of the weight has been balanced on the supporting horizontal beams that are supported by the building itself. This helps to eliminate some building material costs and gives a more open feeling to the space under the canopy.



They have also added some features to different modern canopy designs to help them stand out even more. Things like adding accent lighting to provide for a safer environment for those using the canopy. The modern canopy provides a great opportunity for custom branding as well, and this branding can also be in keeping with the modern canopy design. And because it is a metal that we work with all the time, modern canopies frequently feature the use of aluminum, rather than other materials.



While the modern canopy trend for some might be a fad, at MASA Architectural Canopies it is a way of life. They embrace the use of different materials, including aluminum, and enjoy working with clients to help them solve issues for their building and their customers. When clients are looking for a variety of modern canopy designs for your building, contact them to get endless design ideas.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.