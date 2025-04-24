Piscataway, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2025 --When it comes to architecture and buildings, there are several different distinct styles that often come to mind. Art deco, gothic, expressionist, and others are all common to one degree or another, and what has been used for the last several decades is the modern style of building architecture. Each of these different styles also use a complimentary style for any canopies that they incorporate with the building, and at MASA Architectural Canopies, they have several pre-designed and engineered modern canopy designs that work with a variety of different buildings. From utilizing chunky blocks, to sweeping arcs and other design elements, they can bring a modern canopy design to any building. Contact them today to discuss the canopy design needs.



It is important to understand what makes up a modern design from other design styles. The modern architectural design incorporates materials like metal and glass into the construction, and it also prioritizes the function of the item over the form of the item. Thus, much of modern design looks very blocky and does its job well, but may not be much to look at and admire. And yet, these modern designs still hold their own in distinct ways that make them attractive in their own right.



Some of their modern canopy designs feature the use of glass, to allow natural light to come through the roof portion of the canopy, instead of a solid material blocking this natural light. This follows with the modern theme that is a hallmark of the style, where natural light is desired in buildings and a lot of glass is used to achieve this.



On the other side of things, clients will also find that modern design in architecture does away with the ornamentation that is found in other architectural styles. Because the function is emphasized, the form takes a back seat. However, this also results in clean lines and angles and makes it easier to work with and to incorporate into existing structures. Their modern canopy design utilizes the strong, yet lightweight aluminum that can include other functional details, such as artificial lighting, specific coloring needs, and more.



Every architectural style has its pros and cons, and modern canopy design is no different. But even within this modern style there are plenty of opportunities to make a canopy from MASA Architectural Canopies stand out and get the attention that is being sought. Contact them today to learn more and start the process on making a modern canopy design.



About MASA Architectural Canopies



MASA Architectural Canopies is an experienced team of energetic, and original professionals that have been in the business of building shading and canopy projections for more than two decades. MASA Architectural Canopies is the only company certified in each state to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees. Learn more at www.architecturalcanopies.com.