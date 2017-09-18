Modern Cinema Group Lays out Future Plans

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2017 --Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI), based in Beverly Hills, founded in San Diego, has spent the last three years designing and patenting a model that focuses on building a worldwide infrastructure to finance, distribute and promote media content within emerging market territories. Its emphasis on market territories such as Asia, Europe, Africa and South America will allow it to potentially capture and have direct connection to over 50% of the world's population. The company's novel approach has already captured the attention of industry insiders who are intrigued by the scope of its intellectual properties, its strategic positioning, and its market timing.



While the company has achieved great strides, it has been mostly quiet about its progress, however will be more proactive in releasing information to its shareholders and the public from this point on.



To that end, the company is working with a new firm to handle its press releases and expects to be more timely with its announcements. The plan will be to explain how the pieces fit together and how it intends to build a novel worldwide infrastructure over the next few quarters. The company will also disclose the hardware and software solutions it has developed along with the strategic alliances it has already established world-wide.



In the coming months MOCI intends to provide more details regarding the exciting opportunities that it has worked diligently to develop. It will explain the fundamental elements of its patent portfolio, including systems and technologies and how they all fit within the master plan. The company is excited about its future and looks forward to sharing this information in the coming months.



About Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group has numerous divisions that provide novel and timely solutions with the ultimate goal of building a worldwide dominant motion picture network. Right now, Modern Cinema Group provides libraries of movies, television and game content to large population groups by way of its distribution partners (primarily mobile carriers). A great deal of attention is placed on the user's ability to play content on virtually any device (TVs, PCs, and Tablets), not to mention hand-held devices This means special attention must be paid to mobile carriers that often struggle to deliver video content over their mobile networks due to periodic congestion and other problems that result in a poor video experience. For this reason Modern Cinema Group is working with its partners to develop LTE-Broadcast "Pre-Positioning" apps, services and hardware devices that will greatly increase efficiencies for these mobile carriers.



With this in mind, Modern Cinema Group is looking forward to the 2018 World Cup when mobile carriers will need to increase efficiencies as these games will introduce unprecedented demands on mobile networks in Latin America, Europe and Asia. Modern Cinema Group and its partners are working to secure opportunities for the World Cup now.



The company also has a division that is focused on the production of motion pictures. Today this division is primarily focused on content licensing and aggregation for its distribution partners, however in the future, this division will be more involved in the process of creating Original Television Series, "Live" Events, Movies, Games and Virtual / Augmented Reality Experiences.



Zunhao Film Fund:



During the summer of 2014, Modern Cinema opened a film (and media) financing fund within the Free-Trade located in Shanghai China before these types of funds were closed to foreign entities.



Since China is now the largest market for filmed entertainment, and media investments in China are highly attractive to the numerous funds; Modern Cinema Group is well positioned to either finance or co-finance productions along with Chinese entities (both private and corporate).



Modern Cinema plans to begin Chinese Co-Productions in early 2018.



The company is excited about its future and is looking forward to sharing this information in the coming months about the advances it has achieved as well as the orders it has secured.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning it expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company. They include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to develop operations, the Company's ability to consummate and complete the acquisition, the Company's access to future capital, the successful integration of acquired companies, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, sales and other factors that may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements.



433 N. Camden Drive

Suite 600 Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Website: http://www.moderncinemagroup.com/

Phone: 310-881-5550

Email: moderncinemagroup@gmail.com



Source: Uptick Newswire