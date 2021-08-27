Modern Healthcare Magazine Top 25 Innovators List Adds Intermountain Healthcare's Dan Liljenquist

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2021 --Dan Liljenquist, Sr VP and Chief Strategy Officer for Intermountain Healthcare, has been named to Modern Healthcare Magazine's list of Top 25 Innovators for 2021.



The magazine cited Liljenquist's work in finding unique and innovative ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons for making this year's list.



"At Intermountain, as the pandemic was hitting full stride, Liljenquist helped launch Project Protect, a program to manufacture medical-grade personal protective equipment for front-line workers. The project resulted in 6 million masks being made, exceeding the goal by 20%, as well as 100,000 face shields and 60,000 isolation gowns," stated the article.



Modern Healthcare also highlighted Liljenquist's work as board chairman for Civica Rx, the not-for-profit generic drug company founded in 2018 by Intermountain and several health systems around the country. The company produces low-cost generic drugs for hospitals and helps avoid shortages of vital medications.



"There's never been a more urgent time for the industry to experiment with innovations that can reshape how care is delivered," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. "The members of this year's class of Top 25 Innovators have introduced ideas that engage consumers in new ways, lower healthcare costs and take unique approaches to managing population health."



