Dayton, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2024 --With the weather getting better and gathering outside is acceptable again, utilizing an outdoor kitchen in Ellicott City, Howard County, Clarksville, Dayton, Glenwood, Glenelg, and the surrounding areas is once again at the top of the list. Along with enjoying the outdoor kitchen, there are some trends that clients may want to look at incorporating in their design, and the team at Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc. can help to integrate these with any plans. Energy efficient appliances, low-flow faucets, solar-powered lighting, and other choices can affect the energy bills, making an outdoor kitchen area multi-functional to allow not only for meals but also relaxing and visiting. Really the trends are making an outdoor space work for how people intend to use it. Contact them today so that they can include all of the desires for an outdoor space.



What goes better with a quality meal than having a great cocktail to enjoy? This is why outdoor bars are getting more attention these days as a way to complement the outdoor kitchen. Sometimes these outdoor bars are portable, but if clients already have power and water at their outdoor kitchen, permanent extensions to create a bar area are more practical. This way clients can have wine chillers, ice makers, and other drawers and cabinets to house all of the glasses and accessories needed.



Another trend with outdoor kitchen areas is providing heating sources to extend the season a bit longer both in the spring and the fall. Outdoors can be nice while the sun is up, but when the sun sets it can create a chill and outdoor heaters can make it bearable to stay outside earlier and later in the year. In this way clients can maximize their outdoor space before the weather forces them indoors the rest of the year.



Having the right appliances is important to make the meals that clients want in their outdoor kitchen, but integrating technology can also be a help as well. Clients may want to ensure that they can play whatever music they like through outdoor speakers, or to manage the outdoor lights to be white or provide a kaleidoscope of colors. All of this can be tied into a smart home system and accessed via a smartphone or have a separate tablet that is kept outdoors to access these smart accessories.



Outdoor kitchens have come into their own, and now there are new ways that people in Ellicott City, Howard County, Clarksville, Dayton, Glenwood, Glenelg, and the surrounding areas want to use these outdoor spaces. At Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc., they can help clients capitalize on these trends and help to make an outdoor space exactly what they want it to be. Contact them today to talk about the outdoor kitchen and other spaces.



