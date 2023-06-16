Modern Persian Rugs Are Weaving Their Way Into 2023 Trends!

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2023 --Over the last few decades, Persian rugs have flourished as one of the most popular rug styles in American households, and this has a lot to do with the style's timeless aesthetics.



But in recent years, there's been a significant downtick in Persian rug sales; many rug experts attribute this to the increased popularity of modern rugs. Contemporary styles have developed as many younger Americans embody minimalist home décor themes. But as of 2023, Persian rug designers are developing new techniques that blend both modern and traditional styles together.



Most modern Persian rugs will vary in terms of pricing, and this is typically because new manufacturing techniques are incorporating Persian designs. Although there are plenty of synthetic Persian rugs in today's marketplace, handmade rugs are still the most widely recognized manufacturing style among consumers.



Below is an overview of what the latest rug industry trend toward modern Persian rugs is all about!



Traditional Persian Rug Characteristics



We've all heard design bloggers use the term "Persian rug" for any rug that looks vaguely Persian, but what are the attributes of a true, traditional Persian rug?



Some of those attributes include:



Hand-knotted construction

Slight asymmetries in the patterns due to being hand-made

Patterns that contain symbolic & cultural motifs

Mineral and plant dyes

Natural fibers like cotton, silk, and wool

Varying pile depths



Modern Persian Rug Qualities



Even though traditional Persian rugs are becoming more rare in the online marketplace of 2023, they're continuing to inspire more contemporary innovations that blend modern and traditional aesthetics into a one-of-a-kind rug style.



Modern Persian rugs are known for incorporating multiple traditional elements, including traditional bold colors and some older, more traditional pattern elements. Nevertheless, modern Persian rugs differ from traditional ones in several ways:



More abstract, asymmetrical patterns

Can be hand-knotted or machine-made

Can be made with all-natural materials or synthetic fibers

Fewer imperfections than their hand-made counterparts

Either natural or synthetic dyes

Varying pile lengths for many different household needs



Common Benefits of Owning Modern Persian Rugs



Modern Persian rugs are more than a passing fad in the rug industry; since they're often more toned-down than traditional Persian rugs, they're slightly more neutral. Their neutrality makes them more usable for professional home decorators and interior designers. There are also many other common benefits of modern Persian rugs, including:



Higher availability.

Availability of outdoor rugs.

Customizable options.

Able to complement simpler decor.

Can work as both statement pieces or as transitional decor.



Finding The Perfect Modern Persian Rugs For Your Home Has Never Been Easier!



Thanks to online rug marketplaces, rug shoppers can search through thousands of similar rugs to find the precisely perfect option to match their existing home aesthetics.



Modern Persian rugs are becoming more coveted with each year, and they'll continue to grow in popularity throughout the rest of 2023!



