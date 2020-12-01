Modern Sales Tactics for the 21st Century

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --Morgan James' new release, Succeed Without Selling: The More You Think About Selling, the Less You Will Sell by Diane Helbig, gives small business owners, sales managers, and direct sellers the tools they need to thrive in their industry. Succeed Without Selling is a complete guide that demystifies successful sales with advice any small business person can follow and gets straight to the point about what works, and what doesn't work in today's marketplace.



Diane Helbig is a renowned sales guru and small business expert. Her vast experience in sales and business development has equipped her to see ever-evolving sales trends and establish methods that actually work in the twenty-first century. In Succeed Without Selling, Helbig shares her industry secrets, teaching sales professionals how to close any deal like a pro.



Succeed Without Selling offers tips and insights for every step of the sales process, from sales and account maintenance to referrals and networking. It provides additional resources like sample scripts and proposal templates for business professionals to easily and effectively implement these new tactics into their everyday practices. Buyers have changed the way they buy; Succeed Without Selling: The More You Think About Selling, the Less You Will Sell helps sellers adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing sales climate as it contains everything a small business owner or sales professional needs to know about what it takes to be successful. From prospecting to discovery to referrals and strategic alliances, it's all covered.



"Curiosity and trust are two of the most vital sales accelerators that all small business owners must adopt if they want to win in today's marketplace. But how often do we push aside curiosity just to close the deal? Diane Helbig does a remarkable job of uncovering this critical approach to sales that will shift your mindset from how we've traditionally been taught to sell! Succeed Without Selling will open your eyes to the truth about how to sell successfully regardless of industry, business size, or prospect base. I highly recommend it!" ~ Mike Mooney, Driving People Forward, Author of Reputation Shift



About Diane Helbig

Diane Helbig is an international business and leadership development advisor, trainer, author, award-winning speaker, and podcast host. As the Chief Improvement Catalyzer at Helbig Enterprises, Diane has been training small business owners and sales professionals for over 10 years to operate more constructively and profitably. Diane is a long-standing member of Top Sales World and has articles in Cleveland Women's Journal, Soar To Success, and Roofing Magazine. Diane is also the host of the critically acclaimed podcast Accelerate Your Business Growth and is the recipient of the Achievements In Excellence award from NSME. She currently resides in Lakewood, Ohio.