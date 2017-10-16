Modern Smiles Family Dentistry Partners with BizIQ

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2017 --Modern Smiles Family Dentistry, a family and cosmetic dental practice serving area patients, is pleased to announce a new partnership with BizIQ, a locally based web marketing company that offers its services to small businesses throughout the United States and Canada.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Modern Smiles Family Dentistry hopes to build on its reputation as a premier dentist in Phoenix by launching a new website and embarking upon a strategic marketing campaign to attract new patients. BizIQ brings many years of combined experience to the partnership, having worked with a wide variety of businesses, including many in the healthcare industry, to better market themselves to targeted audiences within their service areas.



BizIQ has already begun its campaign with Modern Smiles Family Dentistry by developing a new website for the dental office. The marketing agency is also working on putting together blog content that will highlight the services offered by the dentist in Phoenix and provide a closer look at information and issues related to dentistry, teeth care, oral hygiene and related subject matter. BizIQ's ultimate goal is to provide marketing materials and strategies that will garner additional visibility and lead to new customers establishing relationships with their clients.



While BizIQ employs a wide range of approaches with its clients, a key element of its work is the use of search engine optimization (SEO) in the development of website content and other marketing materials. SEO helps local businesses gain increased web traffic and build their client base by making them more visible in local Google search results.



"We take a lot of pride in being a top choice for general dentistry in the Phoenix area," said Dr. Carl Fairchild, owner of Modern Smiles Family Dentistry. "Our staff is committed to working with patients to meet all of their dental needs, and we are eager to get the word out about our practice. Finding a trustworthy and experienced local partner in BizIQ is already proving to be a real advantage for our business, and we're excited to see how this relationship grows and develops in the coming months."



About Modern Smiles Family Dentistry

Modern Smiles Family Dentistry has been a provider of general dental care in Phoenix since 2016. Dr. Carl Fairchild has over a decade of experience providing dental exams, teeth whitening, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, crowns and bridges, x-rays and more, and works with a team of certified dental assistants and hygienists.



For more information, please visit the practice's new website at http://www.modernsmilesaz.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.