Modern Warships Playing Cards Fill a Void on Kickstarter

Canberra, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2017 --Buyworthy is breathing new life into the Kickstarter playing card arena with a goal of better understanding our armed-forces. The project is the beginning of a series of cards with this military theme, the first being Modern Warships. The deck features 54 customs cards each with a different ship. The project creator Josh Boyle said "This deck was designed to be a learning experience for players rather than just another deck of cards, each ship has its own unique story." The Kickstarter officially launched on the 4th August 2017 and is already getting enthusiastic backers on board.



Buyworthy designed the Modern Warships deck to feature the Top-24 naval powers and their best ships. "You may know a lot about your countries navy, but what about other countries? That's what we're trying to achieve here, a better knowledge of the navies of the 21st century." Said Josh Boyle – Project creator.



The deck will be manufactured in the USA by the United States Playing Card Company, better known as Bicycle. "We wanted to ensure quality and a reliable production of this deck, that's why we chose Bicycle; they are the world's top manufacturer of cards and it keeps our backers in safe hands." The project creator also said. "Our main theme is the US Navy, the world No.1, this worked perfectly since the most advanced ship afloat today can easily be argued as being the USS Zumwalt which features on the card tuck case, this is the US navies most modern destroyer to date" The Kickstarter campaign will run for 30 days.



To see the complete Kickstarter campaign visit: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/buyworthy/modern-warships-playing-cards-military-series-deck.



About Buyworthy

Created in 2007, Buyworthy is an Australian family owned online retailer specializing in Magic, Poker and Collectible playing cards from a wide range of producers, including Theory 11, Ellusionist, Murphy's Magic and Bicycle.



For more information please visit http://www.buyworthy.com.au and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/buyworthy.com.au.