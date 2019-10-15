Modernizing Smart Recycling Applications and Infrastructure Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard & Their BarberaCares Programs Double Downs Just in Time

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their BarberaCares Program proud recipients of the prestigious Family Business Awards for Community Service Excellence and the Corporate Philanthropy award for regional charity from the Lenfest Foundation have doubled-down their efforts to keep the streets of Philadelphia litter free while subsidizing the costs of recycling. Barbera's Bigbelly transforms public space waste management with a cloud-connected system. Smart waste Stations communicate real-time status to an actionable web-based software. Communities benefit from optimized & streamlined operations, beautified public spaces & reduced carbon footprint. All while providing Public Service Announcements for their Hometown Heroes the AACR, Roxborough and Northeast Family YMCA's, and their very own Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids.



These newest additions and PSA artwork freshen-ups allow the BarberaCares Programs to encourage Philadelphians to recycle plus to donate to the charities that need support.



BarberaCares Programs strategically chose the locations WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE for their Solar-Powered Recycling Kiosks to efficiently maximize their use for litter disposal and cleanliness and optimization of visual appeals for charitable support in densely populated areas. Choosing locations on the Avenue of the Arts near the Kimmel Center which welcomes thousands of visitors annually, City Hall Courtyard where our city representatives and other city employees sit outside during breaks, and many other locations on South, Chestnut, Walnut Streets and Penn Square as well as Rittenhouse Square. Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Programs are working to bring these state of the art "trash" cans to underserved areas where they are desperately needed.



The Pink Solar-Powered Recycling Kiosks champion The American Association for Cancer Research. The BarberaCares Program has proudly supported their commitment to cancer research, development grants, and finding cures for all types of cancers. BarberaCares has partnered with iHeart's Annual June Sista Strut an event to increase breast cancer awareness and celebrate the survivors of Breast Cancer within the African American communities with proceeds directly supporting the AACR. iHeart for their Annual October Bid for Breast Cancer with all proceeds benefitting the AACR. The AACR is located right here in Philadelphia on Chestnut Street. See two of the 30 Pink Kiosks at 15th and 17th at Chestnut.



The BarberaCares Program has been a supporter of the Roxborough YMCA for 30 years when Gary Barbera opened his first dealership on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough he and brother Gene were quick to join the Roxborough YMCA board to assist with fundraising. Just helped to raise enough money for 100 children to attend this year's Summer Camp free of charge. The Barbera Family was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia and Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is located in Northeast Philadelphia, partnering with the Northeast Family YMCA over the many years is a given. These beautiful PSA's can be seen at Broad and Chestnut Streets, Broad and Walnut near the Bellevue, Broad and Callowhill and 25 other points of interest.



The Annual Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids Campaign is the highlight of all the charitable community initiatives that are near and dear to the hearts of the BarberaCares Program. This year Gary Barbera pledged to donate 1,113+ winter coats to Philadelphia children more than any year previous. This opportunity is a direct pathway to help the children in his community and it was in perfect alignment with the BarberaCares Programs. "Kids in the Philly area need coats to stay warm during these cold winter months, we didn't realize how much of a need there is for coats for kids." said Barbera. It's a great privilege to be able to provide these necessities and to feel the excitement of the children and the gratefulness of the families; it's truly rewarding." The festive Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids Kiosks can be used at Broad and Pine, 17th and JFK near the Comcast Center, 18th, 19th and 20th and JFK- where many Runners line up for marathons and at the Cecil B. Moore Station



These PSA partnerships of Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares programs align perfectly with cleaning up the neighborhoods of Philadelphia. The solar-powered Recycling Kiosks not only help the aesthetics of community, they save money on trash collection, allow recycling options the are more cost-effective by holding 5x the amount of refuse, promote commitment to the environment, reduce the carbon footprint by reducing truck routes via modern technology while expressing the BarberaCares PSA's to remind the communities of valuable charities and organizations that need everyone's help.



Is Recycling, The AACR, The YMCA's, Philly Kids and BarberaCares Coats for Kids the Best? Boy I guess!



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!