Modesto, CA Dentist Dr. Donald Hillock Offers Implant Dentures for Improved Lifestyle and Function

Modesto, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2016 --Dr. Donald Hillock is helping denture patients in Modesto, CA get access to some of the latest dental technology that is helping them dramatically improve their lifestyle with dentures and the function of their oral prostheses. Using dental implants, Dr. Hillock is able to give patients a "snap-in" denture that is much more secure than traditional dentures and doesn't require any adhesive pastes or strips. Denture patients can wear these "snap-in" dentures confidently without the worry of them slipping or falling out while speaking or eating.



Dental implants are some of the latest technology in the dental industry that are helping patients enjoy permanent and more functional smiles even after experiencing the loss of permanent teeth. Dental implants are small metal screws that are inserted into the jawbone with a surgical procedure. These metal anchors naturally fuse with the jawbone and replace the function that a natural tooth root would have in the jawbone. Because of this, it helps keep the jawbone healthy and viable. Without dental implants, the jawbone and surrounding gum and tissue tends to diminish over time—similar to the way a muscle atrophies over time when it is not being used.



Because of the implants used to secure them to the jawbone instead of adhesives, the design of the actual dentures is much smaller and more comfortable for patients. Patients are able to chew and speak much more easily since their dentures to not slip, shift, or become loose. Additionally, patients are able to eat many foods that they previously couldn't with only their adhesive-secured dentures. Many patients with implant dentures report that their quality of life has dramatically improved and their confidence has significantly increased as a result as well.



Denture patients who are interested in implant dentures can schedule a consultation with Dr. Hillock to determine if they are good candidates for the procedure. Patients must have a minimum amount of bone density in their upper and lower arches to support the implants for "snap-in" dentures. Dr. Hillock can make this determination and help them find other options for treatment if they are not viable candidates.



About Hillock Family Dental

Dr. Hillock has been serving the dental needs of patients in Modesto, CA for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of The University of Pacific Dental School and has been a member of the dental profession for nearly four decades. He is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. At Hillock Family Dental, Dr. Hillock works alongside Dr. Orianna Sarkissian. She is a graduate of Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and is a member of the ADA, the Academy of General Dentistry, and the California Dental Association.



For more information about the implant dentures offered by Dr. Donald Hillock at his Modesto, CA dental office, please visit www.hillockdental.com.