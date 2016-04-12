Mogix Accessories Announces Awesome New Insiders Club

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Popular electronics and gadgets brand, Mogix Accessories, best known for its flagship portable charger, has just announced the upcoming launch of its new Insiders Club. This membership program is meant to help consumers to take advantage of all the latest from the company and to get the best deals while they do so.



The Insiders Club from Mogix Accessories will provide members with exclusive offers, gift cards, free products, rewards when they make additional purchases and fun contests – plus, online shoppers will receive an automatic 5% off just for signing up! This will provide members with fun and exciting opportunities to learn more about the products, save money on future purchases and take advantage of the chance to win some great products.



At the moment, Mogix Accessories has a limited line of products including a huge capacity 10,400 mAh portable charger that is the slimmest and lightest in its category. It also offers an even smaller and lighter external battery charger at 5,000 mAh. Recently, it released a high-quality digital tire pressure gauge. It also introduced a travel case that can carry both battery packs as well as charging cables and other accessories that should be kept safely and conveniently in one place.



The company's top sales consultant, Angela Linders, explained that "We're growing and soon we will offer a full line of electronic accessories. The goal is to make sure our loyal customers will grow with us by offering the best products along with A+ customer service!"



Mogix stands behind everything it sells and its customers have come to know that. With more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon, the flagship portable charger has managed to keep an enviable average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.



R. Spelding (verified purchase), said "Been using the charger for a couple of weeks now, and I think it's a great product. My initial impression, that it was too heavy to carry easily, was unfair. It travels well in a trouser-pocket or an inside jacket-pocket. The device holds a massive charge, and provides my phone with several renewals. Overall, I'm delighted with this purchase."



Gator74 (verified purchase) added that "This charged my new Samsung Galaxy S5 two times with a little power left over. It is great not having to hunt for outlets."



Beyond providing high-quality products and excellent customer support, Mogix Accessories is also building the size of its YouTube channel, as it produces a series of videos about all things electronic.



With such a broad spectrum of offerings – both in terms of portable chargers, other products and support – a Insiders Club is the next natural step to ensuring that Mogix Accessories customers always have everything they need to get the most out of their favorite devices and gadgets.



