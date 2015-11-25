Venazia Haute-Couture Jewelry Launches New Online Store Featuring High End Moissanite Designs

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Venazia, a trusted leader in the international Moissanite Haute Couture Jewelry Industry, is excited to announce the launch of their brand new online storefront. As one of the few jewelers to carry the prestige of being one of Charles & Colvard's Certified Moissanite Distributors, Venazia is proud to offer their sophisticated and glamorous collection of jewelry hand-crafted in the United States utilizing "The World's Most Brilliant Gem".



With the increasing demand for Moissanite Jewelry, stemming from the colorless magnificence of the Forever One stone, Venazia has superseded all expectations with signature designs that redefine perception with a beauty unparalleled in luxury. As explained by head designer, Nathalie Betito, "With the Forever One Gem set in our exclusive designs we want to say to women that they no longer have to dream about when the day will come, because the day has come".



The luster and colorless brilliance of the Forever One gem to the signature style of Venazia Haute Couture, a shining spirit that sings beyond the stone. Combining the brilliance of Charles and Colvard's gems with Venazia's Haute Couture Jewelry, these masterpieces shine bright with a fusion of science and style.



Making the most of this magnificence, Venazia continues to raise their standards of greatness with every creation backed by "The Promise of Forever". While every gem is strictly examined by the Gemological Institute of America Graduate Gemologists, Venazia carefully selects each piece for every creation.



Unlike most jewelry sold today, Venazia individually crafts each and every piece as if a unique work of art. "We are proud to make Venazia's exclusive creation of Haute Couture Jewelry the new object of desire." says Nathalie Betito, Head Designer of Venazia. "We are always looking to bring the next level of brilliance."



Featuring designs of world-class craftsmanship, Venazia has received great praise for their elegance and sophistication. Venazia is a proud member of the Jewelers Board of Trade with over 10 collective years of experience creating Moissanite jewelry.



Casted toward timelessness, the Art Deco inspiration creates a unique ambiance that attracts admiration and allure with an aura only the finest hand-crafting can create. The Forever One Moissanite is a true game changer that achieves these goals. As the Venazia slogan says, "Life is too short to just dream about it…". The incandescence of Venazia's collections is certain to set new standards in luxury. For consumers looking for glamorous, quality, and long-lasting jewelry, Venazia puts the dream within reach.



Make Venazia Haute Couture a part of your personal jewelry collection and enjoy its lasting beauty today and forever.



About Venazia

