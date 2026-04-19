Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2026 --Sometimes it begins with a musty smell in the home or property in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Troy, Detroit, Novi, MI, and the surrounding areas, while other times it might be respiratory issues that only appear when someone is in a certain part of the home. No matter what signs or symptoms clients have, make the call to T.A.C.T. of Detroit to have their team test and perform mold abatement so that the mold is removed. Mold is all around us but is usually in small enough quantities that it doesn't bother us. However, when mold has taken hold in a home, the growth allows these concentrations to grow and that's when people start to notice things like different smells, sneezing more often, having headaches, and more. Don't take chances with mold, bring in their professional team to get rid of it. Contact them right away when mold is suspected.



Mold prefers to be in an area where there is some humidity or water present, as well as dark areas. Rooms with water, such as bathrooms and kitchens, are prime suspects for mold growth, but basement areas can also be susceptible to mold. Even HVAC systems have been known to provide ideal conditions for mold to grow, and the ductwork provides a great way to spread the mold spores around the building for it to find other ideal conditions to grow further.



When their team comes in, they will first assess the situation to understand the extent that the mold has grown. It is entirely possible that they will find mold in multiple locations depending on how long the mold has been present in the building. Next is to prevent the mold from moving around as they remove it, so encapsulation is used to ensure it doesn't spread.



They follow the IICRC S520 standards for dealing with mold, which includes locating the source that led to the mold taking hold. Eliminating this problem will ensure that mold will not grow there in the future. Their team will also perform a post-remediation evaluation to confirm that the mold has been fully removed. Other companies do not follow these standards and often take shortcuts, resulting in mold coming back.



Mold is a substance that should not be left alone when it's found in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Troy, Detroit, Novi, MI, and the surrounding areas because it not only can damage people's health, but it can also damage the structure of the home. T.A.C.T. of Detroit will use all of their training and skill to ensure that clients have a fully clean space devoid of mold. Contact them today to have them test for mold if clients suspect they may have some in their home.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.