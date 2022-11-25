Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2022 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, is pleased to offer mold assessments for homeowners and business owners in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and the surrounding areas. No matter if clients own a home, a small rental unit, or a large apartment complex, it is important in this part of the country to have a mold assessment. At Building Performance Solutions, they have been helping building owners for many years determine if they have mold as well as how extensive it is.



Living in Florida, humidity is a reality for many months out of the year, especially along the coastline. Mold is always present in the air, but it can find a home in buildings and grow to the point where it causes health issues for those inside the building. If mold is seen, or even if owners suspect they have mold, it is a smart idea to schedule a mold assessment.



When Building Performance Solutions performs a mold assessment, clients will end up with the knowledge of whether they have a mold problem, as well as how impactful that mold can be on everyone's health. Armed with the knowledge of mold assessments, there are steps that can then be taken to help improve the indoor air quality as well as to ensure the structure will not be deteriorating.



With a mold assessment, clients may even find issues that they didn't know existed. For example, if there is a small water leak, mold may be the telltale sign that there is an issue. Because mold thrives in an area where moisture is present, water leaks provide the ideal conditions to promote mold growth. If clients see mold, they likely have a moisture issue that they didn't know they had.



If homeowners are looking to sell their home, having a mold assessment can provide them and the potential buyers with peace of mind that there are no issues with the home. They can show that they recently had a mold assessment that came back clean. If clients are looking to rent a home or apartment, the same applies there as well to help promote the open units and elevate theirs above the other apartments that might be available.



Building Performance Solutions is an environmental testing & consulting firm specializing in indoor air quality and building science. They offer mold assessments along with other services for residential and commercial property owners.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and the surrounding areas. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.