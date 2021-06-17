North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2021 --In affiliation with the National Association of Mold Professionals, OSHA.NET has created a mold certification online course to provide in-depth instruction on recognizing and handling various types of mold. The curriculum designed for the course is comprehensive, teaching students how to identify dangerous molds while helping them understand the different aspects of the mold inspector profession.



The facets of mold inspection discussed within the class include:



- Identifying the proper protective gear inspectors require during home surveys



- Interpreting lab reports and delivering them in an easily understandable way



- Distinguishing between toxic and non-toxic strains of mold



- Knowing common problem areas within homes or businesses such as crawl spaces, vents, the bathroom, the kitchen, and the roof



- Operating standard mold detection equipment



- Common methods remediators use to control the spread of mold



OSHA.NET has made completing the course a simple matter, allowing students to register and start immediately or wait for a more suitable time. Another significant benefit of their mold certification online course is the student's ability to complete the class at their own pace. They can log out of the lesson whenever they want and then resume where they left off after logging back in, even if it's from a different device.



Students are permitted six months to complete their training, filling out short quizzes at the end of each module to test their knowledge before moving on to the next lesson. Once they've reached the end of their course, they must complete a final exam with ten comprehensive questions based on the learned material. A 70% score is needed to pass the class and receive the mold inspection certificate.



Thanks to the sponsorship from the National Association of Mold Professionals, once students complete their mold inspection online course, they're eligible to apply for membership. As one of the oldest mold inspectors associations, membership helps aspiring mold inspectors stand apart from the crowd, signifying they are someone who provides excellent mold remediation services.



