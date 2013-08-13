Mold Expert SI Restoration Publishes Mold Removal Checklist for Property Owners

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2013 --When dealing with mold removal in a home or business, it is essential to the health of families, colleagues, and customers to handle the issue safely and efficiently to avoid serious health hazards. Mold can cause a variety of reactions to those allergic and not allergic to the toxic fungus like skin and eye irritation, congestion, respiratory problems, and high fevers. Those with immune deficiencies or participating in medical treatments that lower the productivity of the immune system are at even greater risks when exposed to toxic mold.



SI Restoration, assisting their community with mold removal since 1989, have developed an interactive checklist for property owners to review when shopping around for the right mold remediation contractor. Many factors go into choosing a reputable company to perform such the painstaking service which is so vital to the health of a property’s inhabitants. While mold remediation cost is always at the top of a budgeter’s list, considering the value of certain aspects of the project are just as important to ensuring the toxic fungus stays gone for good.



First, it is important to fully understand the details of the affected area. These details should be communicated at length with the mold remediation contractor.



- Is the area finished?

- Is the area accessible?

- Are workers able to stand and navigate through the area?

- Is there electricity in the affected area?

- Is the area carpeted?

- Is the area climate-controlled?



Next, determining how the mold has colonized within the home or business in the first place should be a top priority. Moisture is key to mold growth. Property owners should know what caused the moisture or water damage before even considering mold remediation. Without properly solving the moisture issue, mold can grow back at any time no matter how reputable a removal contractor may be.



Knowing how long the issue has been going on for may be difficult, but knowing when it was first detected is very important to communicate. Understanding the general cause for the water or moisture is also essential as property owners will be able to tell whether or not additional work must be done by a water damage service provider before a mold removal company enters their home or office.



It is essential for a mold remediation service to carry valid insurance with proper coverage. While general liability insurance and Workman’s Compensation Insurance is crucial for any work done in a home or business, mold remediation requires a specific type of insurance called Environmental Pollution Control or Contractor’s Pollution Liability Insurance.



Property owners should ask themselves the following questions when finding a reputable mold removal specialist:



- Yes, the contractor disclosed proof of proper insurance coverage including Pollution Liability Insurance.

- No, the contractor was not able to provide proof of proper insurance coverage.



Aside from two or three exceptions (eg. Texas and California), there are no federal or state laws that regulate mold removal in homes or businesses. For instance, property owners needing mold removal in New Jersey, or mold remediation in Pennsylvania (two of SI Restoration’s key service areas), must ensure their contractor is adequately trained and certified to remediate mold in their home or business by asking pivotal questions.



The IICRC (Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification) is a non-profit, independent entity that governs and regulates guidelines specifically designed to ensure the safety of contractors and their clients. The IICRC S500 Guidelines for Water Damage Restoration and S520 Guidelines for Mold Remediation are the industry standard to ensure restoration projects are done safely and efficiently. Property owners should ask their contractor directly if they are affiliated with and practice the guidelines set forth by the IICRC.



Mold spore testing should not be done by the contractor assigned to the project. Independent Industrial Hygienists or Environmental Hygienists are available to test for mold spore counts both before and after a mold remediation project has started to determine whether remediation is necessary and completed correctly.



Since a scope of work that involves testing is based solely on the test results, a conflict of interest is present if the results are in the hands of the contractor performing the work. The inclusion of an independent hygienist will provide protection for both the consumer and the contractor in the event of a mishap during mold remediation.



Generally, if mold is visible or known to be colonizing in an affected area, testing is not always needed. This leaves the property owner with three options:



- Property Owner can choose a contractor who remediates and tests, risking a conflict of interest in the project.

- Contractor will remove all visible mold following IICRC Guidelines. Property owner signs off on completion of job.

- Contractor will have “clearance test” or “post test” done by Industrial Hygienist to provide peace of mind to property owner as well as data that can be backed up in a court of law.



In the end, cost is always important for families and businesses in need of mold remediation. However, getting the right value for the money spent is even more important than the final number on the bill. By taking time to finding the right answers to questions about mold, property owners can ensure the safety of their families and colleagues while keeping mold from returning in the future.