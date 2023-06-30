Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing client concerns, is an advocate for mold inspection and testing because it can cause so many unneeded health issues as well as damage properties. At Building Performance Solutions, they provide mold inspection and testing services that will answer the question if a building has mold as well as the question of what kind of mold it is. Once they know what type of mold is present, then clients can figure out the best way to get rid of it.



While clients might sometimes see mold and be able to deal with it, there are many other areas of a residential or commercial property that are hidden and could contain mold that owners don't know about. It is these areas of unknown mold that can cause the most damage, cost the most to deal with, and provide numerous symptoms to people inside the building until the mold is taken care of. The sooner that they are able to find this hidden mold, the better it is on all of these fronts.



When clients bring in the experienced team at Building Performance Solutions for mold inspection and testing, they will see them doing multiple testing sessions that provide the industry's most comprehensive indoor air quality and mold profile of a property. Once they know the kind of mold that is present as well as the concentration of it, then clients can move on to the removal of the mold and an increase in the indoor air quality of the property.



One of the worst mold types that a property can have is called black mold. This mold can cause life-threatening health issues if not properly handled. Mold can also affect the structural integrity of a building while also affecting the insulation, drywall, and more. Remediation will involve removing and destroying these items and replacing them once all mold has been cleaned up.



The team at Building Performance Solutions works with property owners of all kinds, from small homes to large commercial buildings. Mold can strike anywhere in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, or throughout Florida. Don't ignore the signs and symptoms, bring in the experts for a proper mold inspection and testing session today at Building Performance Solutions.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and throughout Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.