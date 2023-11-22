Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2023 --While people don't typically think about it, mold is actually all around them in the air. Fortunately, in homes, it is typically in quantities too small to bother them in Fort Myers, Tampa, Naples, Siesta Key, Sarasota, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Getting a mold inspection from Building Performance Solutions is the solution to find out if mold is present, how severe it is, and then what can be done about it. There are several reasons why getting a mold inspection is a good idea, and when speaking with their team they can explain just what happens with a mold inspection.



Most people may not realize it, but they may already have a mold infestation. Different people react differently to mold, and while one person may not notice a difference, other people might quickly notice a change in their breathing, including sneezing more or getting a headache after being in a room or in the house for a while. At the same time, that mold can also be doing structural damage to a home as well. Because mold grows with organic hosts, that means that the wood structure is ideal for mold to grow and thrive.



One thing that is common to see is that where there is water damage, there is likely also mold growth. Anytime there is water damage, whether from a weather event or from a burst pipe or other situation, owners need to make sure that there is no mold growth. A mold inspection will determine if there is any mold growth in the home, how large it is, and can even assess what kind of mold it is, including black mold, pathogenic, allergenic or others.



The simple fact is that when owners have a mold inspection, they will find out if they have mold as well as what kind of mold that is present. Once they know what kind of mold is present, they can make a plan of attack to kill it and then take steps to correct the situation that allowed the mold to grow in the first place. This leads to the indoor air quality to be improved, positively affecting both the physical health as well as the mental health and acuity.



There are many different reasons why having a mold inspection is a smart move in Tampa, Naples, Siesta Key, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Whether that is to have as clean of air as possible, to keep a home structurally sound, or other reasons, the team from Building Performance Solutions is ready to help make any home as safe and healthy as possible. Give them a call today to schedule a mold inspection.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Fort Myers, Tampa, Naples, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Those interested should visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.