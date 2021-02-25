North Richland Hills, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --The Mold Inspector Certification course online allows a qualified individual to become a certified mold inspector. This course offers information on toxigenic mold and fungi and its potential health risks. This course also teaches how to identify infestations of mold in buildings or homes. Once this mold certification online course is completed, the inspector will then be able to inspect homes and businesses for mold. If mold is found during inspection, the inspector can recommend and perform mold remediation. The OSHA.NET mold certification online program also delves into the tools needed during the inspection process, along with personal protective equipment.



The mold inspector certification online course is essential to become a NAMP-certified mold inspector and includes information from the National Association of Mold Professionals (NAMP). This mold certification online is a detailed course in identifying mold infestations, whether in homes or businesses. It will also teach about fungi, toxigenic mold, and the possible health risks involved. Some mold can be extremely dangerous and can cause chronic illness or death. Since mold is a fungus, it grows in moist areas. Spreading of mold occurs when its microscopic particles, called spores, land on surfaces, either inside or outside the home.



This mold certification online program is the key to receiving the essential training needed to become a certified mold inspector. Learning to identify mold strains is the goal, when taking the mold certification online courses. This program goes over the inspection process from beginning to end, covers the tools used and the personal protective equipment needed. This course teaches proper sampling methods, and AIHA certified lab requirements and testing procedures. Safely controlling mold infestations and interpreting lab results is also covered in the mold certification online program. Identifying the presence of mold, through mold inspection and identifying the type of mold and the amount of mold spores in the air, through mold testing is the core of the mold certification online course. For more information on OSHA.NET's mold certification online, call 1-866-265-5813 or visit www.osha.net.



About OSHA.NET

OSHA.net is devoted to workplace health and safety training and education. Their mission is to help top executives and owners, safety managers, human resources directors, line managers, and employees in every industry act proactively to create a healthier, safer workplace and to comply with OSHA regulations designed to insure a healthier, safer American workforce.