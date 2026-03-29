Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --Mold can happen in nearly any property in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas, so it is important that steps be taken to keep this health hazard at bay. Working with T.A.C.T. of Detroit, clients can develop mold mitigation strategies that will dramatically reduce the appearance of mold and will hopefully prevent mold from taking hold on a property. Every property is unique, and while there are general guidelines that are used for mold mitigation, it is important that clients have specific action items that are meant for their unique property. The team will bring specialized equipment and do a walkthrough of the property, making notes of areas and rooms that are particularly susceptible of having mold take hold, as well as what to do to help ensure that mold will not grow in those areas. Contact them today to schedule a professional mold mitigation service.



The best problem is the one that never happens, and this is true with mold. And this is why having a mold inspection from their team is helpful to spot problem areas early, or to even find mold in the small stage and be able to take care of the problem before it becomes a large issue. From using humidity testing as well as air quality testing and other methods, they can help clients to know where problem areas are and can then take steps to prevent issues.



Any mold that they may find they can also handle. They have the right equipment and personal protective gear to effect mold removal from a property. The goal of finding mold early, and even before mold grows, is to save clients not only the money, but the time involved to clean up the mold. Clients will also be able to prevent any health issues associated with mold growth.



In enclosed areas that have higher humidity, a simple dehumidifier will work wonders in keeping the area clean and mold free. Another easy project is to ensure that the landscaping slopes away from the foundation of a home or building, as this will ensure that water isn't trapped in or near the building. Sealing cracks, correcting small leaks, and other steps are minimal in terms of cost and time, yet will yield large results including never having mold in the first place.



Dealing with mold when it is very small, or even before it takes hold in Detroit, Lansing, Novi, Sterling Heights, Troy, MI, and the surrounding areas is far preferable compared to having mold remediation services. T.A.C.T. of Detroit is a licensed and trained mold mitigation and remediation expert. Contact them today to schedule a mold inspection and be proactive to stay on top of potential problems.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.