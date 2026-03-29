Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2026 --Do clients fully understand what mold is and how to ensure that they don't have a mold problem in Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas? Mold is naturally occurring and thrives in moist conditions and prefer decaying organic matter. There may be areas in a home that mimic these conditions, and that's when mold can take hold. At T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee, they not only help to remove any mold that may have taken hold in a home, they can also help to correct the issues that led to the mold growth. And while some mold can cause health issues, other molds are useful and have been used for things like medicines as well as foods. Their team can help clients understand how mold takes hold along with what they can do to mitigate the possibility of mold getting a foothold in the home. Contact them today to learn more about mold mitigation strategies.



When significant mold is present, there are many different symptoms that could arise because of the mold. Sneezing, sore throat, eye irritation, headaches, blurred vision, and many other symptoms can all be from the abundance of mold in a home. Continued exposure, especially to higher levels of mold, can result in asthma, cognitive issues, cancer, mental health issues, and reduced effectiveness of the body's immune system.



And while the health issues alone are enough to warrant the removal of mold, mold can also be damaging to the structure of a home. Materials like drywall, construction lumber, and other materials provide the 'food' that mold likes to live on. If left long enough, these materials will deteriorate and weaken the structure, so they must be removed and in some cases the materials must be replaced.



While it isn't possible to fully eliminate mold, clients can help to prevent conditions in their home that would promote mold growing. Ventilation of the home is critical to help keep all areas dry indoors. If clients find any sources of water or moisture, take steps to correct these issues. If they do happen to find small spots of mold, clean them up right away and look for reasons why mold started to grow there. And definitely call in their team for additional help in cleaning and mitigation efforts.



While mold might be a fact of life in Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas, that doesn't mean that a home will inevitably have mold. With the help of T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee clients can implement mold mitigation strategies that will prevent mold from taking hold in the home. And if it ever does take hold, their team is just a phone call away. Contact them today to learn more about dealing with mold.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T of Middle Tennessee. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.