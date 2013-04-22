New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2013 --With the after effects of Hurricane Sandy, more and more people in New York City are battling against a loathsome enemy: toxic mold. While the majority of people understand that toxic mold can bring detrimental effects upon our body, many people are struggling to get rid of this toxic problem as they do not have the funds to pay for the renovation costs. This brings an additional burden to these New Yorkers shoulders as they are obligated to shell out a large amounts of money in order to get rid of the toxic mold, with or without assistance. This is a very common problem among residents of New York City at the moment as most of NYC was underwater courtesy of Superstorm Sandy blowing through. The toxic mold issue in NYC is severe, from individual volunteers to well known politicians, all have been greatly involved in this situation as they wish to eradicate this toxic mold as it is now considered as a severe threat to the public’s health.



As a response to the mold outbreak, health officials have taken steps to increase awareness about toxic mold while educating New Yorkers on how to reduce and properly remove toxic mold from their homes and properties. An in depth visual inspection must be completed among households, apartments, condos, and commercial properties to endure that there is no toxic mold present. Currently, having a professional mold inspection is not just for an individuals safety, but more so for the surrounding buildings that could be infected due to a neighbors negligence. If a tenant or person whom rents a property discovers that they have a mold problem, they should immediately inform there landlord or property management company that they have a toxic mold issue lurking in their “rented” property. State officials have been giving landlords and property management companies warnings in regards to keeping their houses and properties clean of toxic molds. Landlords that neglect to take care of their responsibilities shall be given a Housing Maintenance Code violation in cases where toxic mold is discovered . These violations and citations will depend on the size and location of mold growth within said properties.



In a study conducted by Dr. Hylton Lightman, an allergy specialist located in NYC, reported an increasing number of patients who experience wheezing and hacking cough after the occurrence of the storm. Along with the study is the fact that these patients have experienced flooding; thus, explaining the presence of mold.



The Solution

