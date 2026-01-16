Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2026 --Mold is nothing to be afraid of in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Franklin, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas, but it isn't something to fool around with either. Tiny bits of mold can be handled without issue, but when clients have larger patches of it, or especially when it gets into the walls, that's when clients need T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee to come and perform mold remediation. Mold remediation isn't just the removal of the mold, but it also includes the cleaning and sanitizing of the area as well. They will also look for the source of the mold and what conditions helped it to grow, then take steps to eliminate these helpful aspects of the area so that future mold growth will not happen. Whether a client suspects that they have mold or if they have already found some mold, make the call to their team right away and they will schedule an inspection of the property.



Keep in mind that mold is a naturally occurring substance and there is no way to truly eliminate it entirely. However, there are steps that can be taken to ensure that clients will prohibit mold growth, and it won't be an issue. Once mold has been found, they must first contain it so that it won't spread. Mold spores that get airborne can settle in other spaces and start to grow there as well, assuming the conditions are good for it.



After the mold containment comes removing the mold as well as any material that has been damaged enough that warrants removal and replacement. This could include drywall, wood structural members, or other materials. With the mold removed and the affected materials also removed, restoration can happen while at the same time changing the conditions to ensure that the same issue doesn't happen again.



The evidence has continued to grow about the deleterious effects of mold on people, including their respiratory systems and more. Thanks to technological progress, it has become easier and faster to determine that mold is present, what kind it is, and where it is located. This makes it easier to remove the mold as well, and it is possible to even have regular monitors for air quality and other measures so that any mold growth can be dealt with sooner when it is small in nature rather than waiting until it is undeniable.



Because mold can give off a musty smell, even when they have remediated mold, there may still be a distinct smell in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Brentwood, Franklin, Smyrna, TN, and the surrounding areas, and they can use specialized equipment to help mitigate this musty smell to eliminate any trace of mold and mold spores. T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee is a licensed and trained team of mold remediation experts. Contact them today to learn more about their mold remediation services.



About T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee

Corey "Grant" Henderson aims to bring the Servant Leadership style to T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee where his mission is to provide customers and clients with the appropriate level of service, compassion, and empathy each moment calls for. Simply put, T.A.C.T. of Middle Tennessee will operate with T.A.C.T. T.A.C.T. specializes in biohazard remediation, including homicide, suicide and crime scene cleaning, drug lab cleanup, rodent feces removal, hoarding cleanouts, mold remediation and sewage cleanup throughout Tennessee. For more information, please visit tactmt.com.