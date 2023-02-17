Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2023 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, knows that mold is the cause of many issues that people experience in their homes, including headaches, sneezing, watery eyes, and more. They now offer mold testing for homeowners in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and throughout Florida. Mold testing by the experienced team at Building Performance Solutions could reveal that someone is suffering from mold sensitivity.



Many times, people are suffering from mold sensitivity but don't realize that mold is the underlying cause of the symptoms. This can show up as depression, sometimes anxiety, or other chronic conditions. Usually when treatment is sought for these symptoms they are not alleviated, leaving the sufferer wondering what is truly going on. This is where the importance of mold testing comes in.



There are several different mold tests that Building Performance Solutions can perform, starting with the mycotoxin testing. This will test to see if the body has mycotoxins present, which would have come from mold and other fungi. Exposure to these mycotoxins in a home could be the cause of the different symptoms that they are dealing with.



Building Performance Solutions can also employ ERMI testing, or Environmental Relative Moldiness Index testing. In this test they would take a sample of dust and have it analyzed for up to 36 different molds and provide an index number to compare a home against. HERTSMI mold testing – Health Effects Roster of Type Specific Forms of Mycotoxins and Inflammagens – will test for the "Big 5" molds: Aspergillus Penicilloides, Aspergillus Versicolor, Chaetomium Globosum, Stachybotrys Chartarum, and Wallemia Sebi.



The point of any test is to determine if something is there or not. These different tests will help to determine if mold does exist in a home, and if so, they can then take the next step and work to determine exactly where the mold is residing. Once they know this, they can make plans to remove the mold and clean up your home in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and the surrounding areas so that property owners breathe easier.



