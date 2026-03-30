Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2026 --Sometimes it can start as a musty smell that clients notice in one particular room in the house in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Novi, Troy, Detroit, MI, and the surrounding areas, or clients may even notice a small spot that looks like mold. Whenever clients see or even suspect that they may have mold in the building, bring in the team from T.A.C.T. of Detroit. Mold can cause health issues for everyone in the building until it is properly removed, and the areas are remediated. Serious mold treatment is required in order to ensure that mold is truly gone, as well as to make sure that steps have been taken to prevent mold from taking hold in the same place in the future. They follow all of the IICRC guidelines for proper mold remediation so clients can be sure that the mold treatment is done correctly. Contact them today to learn more about mold treatment services.



When it comes to mold, many people underestimate just how much there is until they start inspecting things. Once they finish the inspection and understand the scope of the mold treatment that is needed, they then contain the area to prevent mold spores from escaping and taking up residence elsewhere in the building. They will then remove the mold as well as any contaminated materials such as drywall to ensure that no mold is left.



They will also provide mold treatment to other areas and will investigate the cause of the mold growth. They will also dry the area out to ensure that no mold will want to grow in that space again and to ensure that things are good for when the remediation is completed. They may also do a little deodorizing as well to clear the air and remove the musty smells.



They aren't playing around when it comes to performing a mold treatment. The team wears the proper personal protective gear to protect themselves and does proper containment of the mold so that it will not spread. They also follow all OSHA safety regulations and will provide post-remediation verification of the efforts. If the mold removal people clients are talking with aren't IICRC certified mold experts, then they should keep looking for another mold removal company.



Mold isn't anything to be avoided or ignored in Lansing, Sterling Heights, Novi, Troy, Detroit, MI, and the surrounding areas as it can have many negative health repercussions for people in the building. T.A.C.T. of Detroit is the mold treatment experts who have years of experience and the proper training to keep mold from spreading while also documenting and verifying the end results of the efforts. Contact them today to learn more about mold treatments.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.