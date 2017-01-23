Mole Street, an Experiential & Digital Marketing Agency, Produces the 14th Barnes Foundation Young Professionals Night, "Winter Shimmer", on Friday, January 20th

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2017 --Mole Street is excited to announce that it will again serve as lead producer and entertainment booking agency for the Barnes Foundation Young Professionals series in 2017. The popular millennial focused art and music activation first kicked off in late 2012 with the "Masterpieces, Cocktails and Conversations", a program which highlighted the Barnes Foundation's Contemporaries membership. Barnes YP nights are hosted three times per year.



This month's program features guest creative direction from Philly based DJ and producer Dave P of the popular Making Time series. Dave P is also known for hosting a monthly radio show called Making Time RADio on 88.5 WXPN in Philadelphia. Dave P is also one half of New York's FIXED party, along with his partner JDH, and is a resident at Le Bain & Good Room. Additional bookings include Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona and Tropico Festival Acalpulco.



Mole Street Artists, the agency's entertainment booking arm, is also providing guest DJ and visual artist Oluwafemi for the Contemporaries VIP reception, which is taking place directly before the YP night program. Oluwafemi has played sets worldwide and is known for his work in native Lagos, Nigeria.



Rounding out the creative collaboration is artistic partner Klip Collective. Specializing in experiential art, Klip is lead by video artist Ricardo Rivera and will be live projection mapping on the ceiling of the Barnes Foundation's Annenberg Court.



"We are beyond excited to partner with the Barnes Foundation again in 2017," said Mole Street Principal Brendan Walsh. "After being lucky enough to help lead experiential activations and entertainment booking around the Contemporaries focused event series, we are proud to lend our creative talents to help connect with the regions art aficionados and music lovers."



