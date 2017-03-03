Mole Street Artists Is Proud to Sponsor 12th Annual Let Them Eat Cake Fundraiser

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Let Them Eat Cake, a wedding cake competition and tasting reception, is returning to Philadelphia for its 12th annual event on March 5, 2017 at the Loews Hotel Philadelphia. This year, Mole Street Artists, a local entertainment booking agency, is proud to serve as a the live music sponsor for the event by providing one of Philadelphia's best wedding bands, Brian Williams and the Get Back, and Philadelphia wedding DJ Ben Arsenal for the entirety of the evening.



All proceeds from event ticket sales will benefit the fight to empower children with special needs in partnership with Variety- The Children's Charity. Tickets will be sold prior to the event for $40 and will also be available at the door for $50.



Guests are invited to sample over 35 delicious wedding cakes from the city's prominent bakers, unlimited wine tastings, all to the tune of the best wedding entertainment in Philadelphia from Mole Street Artists. Whether you're a bride or groom, wedding planner or photographer, this event has something for foodies, music lovers and everyone in between. For those interested in entering a cake into the competition, bakers are asked to make a $150 donation in exchange for entry. The competition winner will be announced before the end of the evening and the Best of Show winners will receive prizes for their submissions.



About Mole Street Artists

Inspired by the depth of emerging talent in the Philadelphia region, entertainment booking agency Mole Street Artists seeks to raise the bar on the quality of music and live entertainment at private, corporate, nonprofit and public events.



For more information and to book an artist visit molestreetartists.com or call 215-475-5016.