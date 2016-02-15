Mole Street Artists Launch Party Set for the Hard Rock Cafe Feb. 16th

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Philadelphia based experiential marketing + branding agency, Mole Street, will host a launch party to celebrate its new website and expanding artist roster for Mole Street Artists—the agency's private event entertainment booking arm. The Launch Party is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th at 7:00pm at the Hard Rock Café in Philadelphia.



Featuring live sets by Peter Gaudioso, Blues Junior and Brian Williams and The Get Back, the launch party on February 16th will celebrate the strength of the Philadelphia music community and Mole Street Artists' role in connecting event planners, non-profits, corporations and individuals in Philadelphia with high quality live music acts.



"We are committed to providing a roster of accomplished performers from the live public concert circuit to create truly memorable experiences for our clients and their guests," says Brendan Walsh, co-founder of Mole Street.



Mole Street Artists is poised to become the premier source for top quality entertainment for events and has recruited former Artistic Director of Appel Farm Arts and Music Center, Sean Timmons, as the booking agency's Senior Talent Buyer. Timmons has experience booking national acts such as Jackson Browne, Indigo Girls, Dawes and Tedeschi Trucks Band.



The Mole Street Artists website showcases dynamic musicians ranging from dance bands to jazz trios and in-demand DJs, all of which are available for high-end private events, corporate events, galas, fundraisers, music festivals, and holiday parties. Visitors to the site will find a profile for each artist along with video, audio and press photos in a format that is easy to explore and just as easy to share.



"We are thrilled to provide this amazing resource to our clients," says Sean Timmons, Senior Talent Buyer for Mole Street Artists. "The new site makes it simple to find the right entertainment to set the tone for each event."



In addition to the performers on the site, Mole Street has strong relationships with regional and national artists in a variety of genres. In 2015 the agency hired nationally-touring act, Washed Out, to perform a DJ set at their client's event after having worked directly with the band's management at a festival in San Miguel, Mexico.



"For us, it's about bringing people together to build deeper relationships and we believe music is the perfect catalyst to create an environment to make that happen" says Brian LaPann, co-founder of Mole Street.



The Mole Street Artists Launch Party is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. There is no cover charge.



About The Hard Rock Café

The Hard Rock Café is located at 1113-31 Market St, Philadelphia. Have a seat in plush booths and savor a legendary burger or lounge on the Victorian-style couches or high-back chairs in the bar area while sipping on some handcrafted cocktails. With clear sight lines and a great sound system, the music comes to life surrounded by memorabilia of music greats like Jim Morrison, Elton John, The Beatles and Joan Jett. For more information call 215-238-1000



For more information about Mole Street Artists, please visit: http://www.molestreetartists.com