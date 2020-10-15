Mole Street Hires Alicia LaPann as Director of Content Strategy

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2020 --Founded in Philadelphia in 2011 and now a fully remote digital marketing agency, with team members in Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington DC, Mole Street, announces the hiring of Alicia LaPann as their new Director of Content Strategy. "We are extremely proud to elevate Alicia's role in our business," says Brendan Walsh, Principal of Mole Street. "From building our initial brand iconography to serving as a trusted resource to our clients since the beginning, we are thrilled to welcome her into this Director position and benefit from her strategic capabilities"



Now at the head of Mole Street's Content Strategy Department, LaPann will be tasked with growing a team and using her 12+ years of experience as a copywriter and creative director to effectively market Mole Street's clients to drive sales.



"The path to this directorial role has been a journey from producing international TV commercials in my career's infancy to evolving with the advertising industry into digital marketing strategy. My background in conceptual advertising colors this new position in infinite ways. As a mentor, I seek to inspire women to reinvent and reimagine themselves in new capacities." says LaPann.



LaPann graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor's Degree in Visual Communications and has received numerous accolades for her creative work, including a Clio Image Award, Silver Effie, and inclusion in Communication Arts Magazine and The ACT Responsible Expo at Cannes Lions Int'l Festival of Creativity. LaPann has had the honor of working with acclaimed director, Rob Zombie, on a TV commercial for Woolite and has also presented her creative campaign for Bedsider.org to The World Health Organization.



About Mole Street

Mole Street is an inbound marketing and web design agency founded in Philadelphia, PA in 2011 that specializes in account based marketing, inbound content, lead generation and web design. A leading HubSpot Solutions partner, Mole Street supports clients throughout North America and Europe.



For more information about Mole Street, please visit molestreet.com