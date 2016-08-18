Mole Street Invited to Speak at Philly's Digital Summit Conference

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Brendan Walsh is preparing to represent his Philadelphia experiential & digital agency, Mole Street, in a panel at the Digital Summit Philadelphia's digital marketing conference on, Tuesday, August 23rd. Mole Co-Founder and Principal, Brendan Walsh, will join other digital experts in Philadelphia to discuss the transformation and growth of the digital marketing industry trends and technologies of today.



Digital Summit Philadelphia's conference allows digital marketing professionals to gain face-to-face knowledge from big time marketing gurus. This year's inspirational speakers come from world-renowned companies such as Microsoft, Comcast, IBM, National Geographic, Pinterest, Facebook, SilverTech, 1SEO and more.



As principal and co-founder of Mole Street, Brendan looks forward to sharing visions from his experience in directing experiential marketing campaigns for lifestyle brands such as UGG and non-profit organizations like The Barnes Foundation and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. Brendan plans to share insights on topics about brand engagement and loyalty, amplifying the live experience through social media, and experiential content marketing strategies.



Digital Summit Philadelphia's has over 200 attendees ranging from Nonprofits, Technology Companies, Agencies, National Brands, Media, and B2B Providers. In addition to hearing these keynote speakers, Digital Summit Philadelphia encourages organizations and teams to engage in a more personal networking opportunity by sharing ideas and asking tactical questions during the workshops and events.



About Mole Street

Mole Street is an experiential marketing and branding agency located in Philadelphia, PA that specializes in experience planning an production, entertainment, marketing, and creative services for brands on a national scale.



Please visit molestreet.com for more info.