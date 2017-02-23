Mole Street's Brendan Walsh to Present at Digital Summit Phoenix

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Brendan Walsh, Co-Founder and Principal of Mole Street, is preparing to host an experiential marketing talk at Digital Summit, Phoenix's digital marketing conference on, Wednesday, February 22nd. Brendan will join dozens of digital experts in Phoenix along with keynote speaker and Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak. Brendan's topic will cover experiential marketing and how the best brands amplify their live experiences through digital.



Digital Summit Phoenix allows digital marketing professionals to gain face-to-face knowledge from big time marketing gurus. This year's inspirational speakers come from world-renowned companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Comcast, IBM, National Geographic, Pinterest, Facebook, MGM Resorts International and more.



As Principal and Co-Founder of Mole Street, Brendan looks forward to sharing visions from his experience in directing experiential marketing campaigns for lifestyle brands such as UGG and with non-profit organizations like The Barnes Foundation and the Franklin Institute. Brendan plans to share insights on topics about brand engagement and loyalty, amplifying the live experience through social media and experiential content marketing strategies.



Digital Summit Phoenix has over 500 attendees ranging from Nonprofits, Technology Companies, Agencies, National Brands, Media and B2B Providers. In addition to hearing these keynote speakers, Digital Summit Phoenix encourages organizations and teams to engage in a more personal networking opportunity by sharing ideas and asking tactical questions during the workshops and events. The Digital Summit holds conventions in 14 cities nation-wide, allowing multiple opportunities to experience the inspiration and innovation.



Stay updated and register here at http://digitalsummitphoenix.com/tickets/



About Mole Street

Mole Street is an experiential and digital marketing agency located in Philadelphia, PA that specializes in experience planning and production, digital marketing and creative services for brands on a national scale. Its sister company Mole Street Artists, specializes in entertainment booking for private events within the corporate and non-profit spaces.