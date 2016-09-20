Mole Street's Brendan Walsh to Present at Digital Summit Washington DC

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Brendan Walsh is preparing to represent his Philadelphia experiential marketing agency, Mole Street, in a panel at the Digital Summit Washington D.C.'s digital marketing conference on, Tuesday, September 20th. Mole Street Co-Founder and Principal, Brendan Walsh, will join a panel of digital experts in Washington D.C. led by Alphametic's Matthew Capala to discuss the transformation and growth of the digital marketing industry trends and technologies of today.



Digital Summit Washington D.C.'s conference allows digital marketing professionals to gain face-to-face knowledge from big time marketing gurus. This year's inspirational speakers come from world-renowned companies such as Microsoft, Comcast, IBM, National Geographic, Pinterest, Facebook, MGM Resorts International and more.



As principal and co-founder of Mole Street, Brendan looks forward to sharing visions from his experience in directing experiential marketing campaigns for lifestyle brands such as UGG and with non-profit organizations like The Barnes Foundation and the Franklin Institute. Brendan plans to share insights on topics about brand engagement and loyalty, amplifying the live experience through digital marketing, social media, and experiential content marketing strategies.



Digital Summit Washington D.C. has over 500 attendees ranging from non-profits, technology companies, agencies, national brands, media, and b2b providers. Digital Summit Washington D.C. encourages organizations and teams to engage in a more personal networking opportunity by sharing ideas and asking tactical questions during the workshops and events.



Attend The Next Digital Summit

The Digital Summit holds conventions in 12 cities nation-wide allowing multiple opportunities to experience the inspiration and innovation.



Register at http://digitalsummitdc.com/attend/



About Mole Street

Mole Street is an experiential marketing and branding agency located in Philadelphia, PA that specializes in experience planning an production, entertainment, marketing, and creative services for brands on a national scale.



Please visit molestreet.com for more info.