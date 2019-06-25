Molecular Photos Partners with the Foundation for Women's Cancer to Support Gynecologic Cancer Research with Art

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Molecular Photos, an organization that supports cancer research through artwork created from molecular images of cancer, is entering a new partnership with the Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing research, education and awareness about gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment.



"We're thrilled to begin this partnership with the Foundation for Women's Cancer," says Michael Willoughby, the founder of Molecular Photos. "Partnering with impactful foundations like the FWC is so important in building community and, ultimately, in achieving our goal of making a substantial contribution to cancer research."



Together, Molecular Photos and the FWC will raise money for gynecologic cancer research, including up to 10% of the proceeds from all Molecular Photos artwork depicting gynecologic cancers.



"We are extremely appreciative of this new partnership with Molecular Photos," said the FWC Board Chair, David Mutch, MD, FACOG, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. "Support from caring and committed businesses strengthens our ability to serve those impacted by gynecologic cancers."



In pursuit of their vision of eradicating gynecologic cancers, the FWC has raised over $60 million for research, awareness, outreach and education. At www.foundationforwomenscancer.org, the FWC provides educational resources for cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, uterine and endometrial cancer, and several other gynecologic cancers.



About Molecular Photos

Molecular Photos is a new, Austin-based organization on a mission to fight cancer with art. With their team of healthcare entrepreneurs and designers, they begin with molecular images of cancer, enhance them with color to create art, and donate 10% of all proceeds to cancer research. To see the artwork and learn more, visit www.molecularphotos.com.



About FWC

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing research, education and awareness about gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection and optimal treatment. The FWC is the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO). Learn more at www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.



