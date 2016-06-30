Molestice Rocked Center City Last Saturday, June 25th

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2016 --Philadelphia's premier experiential marketing and branding agency, Mole Street, hosted this summer's Molestice event this past Saturday, June 25th. Molestice is a FREE all-day block party + music festival that happens every year around the summer solstice at the 100 block of N Mole Street.



The 2016 Molestice event had the highest attendance out of years previous, with over 1,500 guests enjoying music, food and drinks. The diverse lineup of music included Brooklyn's The Pimps of Joytime, and performances by Philadelphia favorites Chill Moody, Weekender, Worldtown SoundSystem, El Caribefunk, Muscle Tough, and Brian LaPann. The eclectic mix of styles, which ranged fromdream pop, funk, and hip-hop, made Molestice a treat for fans of all musical genres.



Guests at Molestice enjoyed a lively atmosphere with Philly food-truck favorites such as Chewy's, Lil' Pop Shop, Phoebe's Barbecue, Poi Dog, and The Cow and the Curd. Fergie's Pub set up a bar on Mole Street for draft beer, while sponsor Red Bull served their signature cocktails at a pop-up bar on Cherry Street.



There was even entertainment at the sponsor tables. Spotluck and Billy Penn set up spinning prize wheels for the attendees to take home giveaways, and Naked Juice handed out free samples of their cold-pressed flavors. Other Molestice sponsors included official media sponsor Billy Penn, GENETIC, Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, BeHeardPhilly, Philip Gabriel Photography, Siousca Photography, Tweed Video, Reinhold Residential and Cherry Street Chiropractic.



History



For over 30 years, arts enthusiasts living on the 100 block of North Mole Street have embraced the summer solstice with an all-day block party called Molestice. On the longest day of the year, the corner of Race and Mole streets in Philadelphia come alive with the sounds of melodies and smells of delicious food.



In recent years, Mole Street has produced the annual event, transforming it from a neighborhood block party to a full-scale music festival, while remaining true to its community performance roots. The Mole Street team is passionate about the annual event and has high expectations for the future. As they say on the Molestice website:



"We want to see Molestice become what Jazz Fest is to New Orleans—taking over the city with a celebration of music, culture and camaraderie!"



For more information, please visit molestice.com.



About Mole Street

Mole Street is an experiential marketing and branding agency located in Philadelphia, PA that specializes in experience planning and production, entertainment, marketing, and creative services for brands on a national scale.



Please visit molestreet.com for more info.