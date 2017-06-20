"Molestice" Summer Block Party & Music Festival Returns to Philadelphia on Saturday, June 24th

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2017 --On Saturday, June 24th, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the 100 block of North Mole Street will be transformed into the annual block party and music festival Molestice. In celebration of the summer solstice, the free event is jam packed with live music performances from an array of musicians, various food and drink vendors, games and more. Brought to life by local experiential and digital marketing agency Mole Street and their entertainment booking counterpart, Mole Street Artists, Molestice aims to provide all Philadelphian's free access to live music and celebration.



With music at its center, Mole Street is excited to announce that Low Cut Connie will be headlining this year's festival.



Guests can also expect live performances from:



Hank & Cupcakes

Killiam Shakespeare

Brian LaPann

Electric Kif

LoHai

Jennifer Logue



More information on the artists on the lineup can be found at Molestice.com.



Since a festival isn't complete without delicious food, guests can also expect several food trucks such as:



Spot Burger

Phoebe's BBQ

Poi Dog

Cheese E Wagon

Mmo-Mom's

Home Spun



Craft brews and cocktails will also be available from bar partner Fergie's Pub to those guests over the age of 21.



Mole Street and Mole Street Artists are proud to continue to work to keep the rich history of Molestice alive. In 2010, they took on the challenge to keep this 35-year-old tradition going and each year have continued to do just that.



"Molestice gives attendees from all over the city access to free live music. It's great to see more and more people come together each year to celebrate summer with foodtrucks, art and great vibes. We are honored that both Mole Street and Mole Street Artists can help continue this Philadelphia tradition and create a unique experience for community members," says Brendan Walsh, Principal of Mole Street and Mole Street Artists.



This year's event is brought to you through the support of Capital One 360, Knockerball Philly, Joe Werner Productions and Inspire Energy.



For more information on Molestice, this year's lineup or to view photos from previous festivals, please visit Molestice.com. To get involved with Molestice as a vendor, sponsor or partner, please contact info@molestreet.com.



About Mole Street

Mole Street is an experiential and digital marketing agency located in Philadelphia, PA that specializes in experience planning and production, digital marketing and creative services for brands on a national scale.



For more information please visit molestreet.com or call 215-475-5013.



About Mole Street Artists

Inspired by the depth of emerging talent in the Philadelphia region, entertainment booking agency Mole Street Artists seeks to raise the bar on the quality of music and live entertainment at private, corporate, nonprofit and public events.



For more information or to book an artist visit http://www.molestreetartists.com or call 215-475-5016.