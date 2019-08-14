Mom Influencer Amber Faust Launches New Faust Island Blog with a Focus on Sustainable Simple Living

Hilton Head Island, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2019 --When Amber is not chasing after her three darling children on a beach with her camera, she enjoys reading, yoga, traveling, gardening, and learning to cook exotic vegetarian foods. At the same time, she maintains the newly-launched Faust Island parenting blog, keeping it consistently updated with the latest on simple easy parenting, sustainable lifestyles, and health trends.



When visitors land on the home page, they will immediately see what sets the Faust Island website apart from other mom bloggers, hundreds of beautiful photographs of her family. Amber is a professionally trained, award-winning photographer with many years of experience in the wedding and family photography industry. Her attention to detail shows in her exquisite photography work. Her home, Hilton Head Island was named by Travel and Leisure as the top North American island for the fourth year in a row and you can see her love for her hometown in her work. By her work, you can see why she has been invited multiple times to Europe, Disney and more beautiful places in the world. Her work has been featured on NPR, Forbes, and Disney Junior Websites.



The site name Faust Island, also her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook username is from her love of islands. Amber met her husband Matthew Faust on an island in the Caribbean many years ago and together they have enjoyed island hopping and teaching their children about simple island life.



AMBER ALSO OFFERS HER FOLLOWERS PERSONAL RECOMMENDATIONS OF COMPANIES, PRODUCTS, AND SERVICES THAT SHE ROUTINELY USES AND ENJOYS.



Despite her busy schedule, Amber is active on social media and posts regular updates to several social media platforms. She's very popular on Instagram (@faustisland) with more than 200k people following her family adventures and healthy finds. Facebook (@faustisland) has drawn over 15K fans, and her Youtube (@faustisland) is followed by over 5K. Find her on Pinterest or Google+ at the following handle @faustisland.



About Faust Island

Faust Island is a family mom blog created by Amber Faust, a well respected South Carolina photographer who is very passionate about raising healthy happy children. For more details, please visit her website or follow her on social media.



