Momentum Is the World's Longest and Fastest Spinning Top Gyroscope

Momentum, the world's longest and fastest spinning top gyroscope ever created, is live on Kickstarter and a crowdfunding success story having already raised over three times their initial goal.



Momentum is the most entertaining physics toy ever created. One spin and users will be addicted as users witness angular momentum drive this one-inch engineering masterpiece with so much energy that it looks, sounds and feels alive.



"It has been my mission since my early years as a school teacher to enable, encourage and cultivate the "inventing mindset" in children and adults alike. We all possess the innate capacity to create value where there was once only an idea," says founder and CEO Jason Harrelson, "My goal was simple, invent the fastest, longest spinning, most entertaining physics toy in the world. Momentum offers students of all ages to see the inventing process as well as the amazing results possible from a single idea."



Momentum is more than the world's longest spinning 38 gram top. Hand-powered with a single pull of a string, Momentum is a completely new way to experience Newton's Laws of Motion by accelerating from zero to 15,000 rpm in less than one second.



Momentum is made entirely by Jason Harrelson in Denver, Colorado using precision CNC machinery including a special lathe known as a turn/mill center and a vertical machining center. The process requires three spindles, 24 tools and thousands of hand-written lines of g-code to create all 12 parts.



"I designed Momentum using a pen and paper. Even though I am proficient in CAD software, I find it crucial to design using my mind without the aid of computers," adds Harrelson, "This allows me to create a prototype and test it using my senses to first analyze the problem before making improvements. In a world of engineers completely dependent on computers, I find that designing with a pen and paper using math is faster and more effective."



The Momentum spinning top gyroscope campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/25A8Gl4



