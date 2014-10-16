Momentum Warranties Reviews and Testimonials Reflect Company's Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

Perth, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Momentum Warranties lives up to its name according to the recent reviews and testimonials from their clients. The Perth based warranty company shared some of the reviews left by their clients, which they proudly declare is a reflection of their commitment to customer satisfaction.



Stephen Smith, director of Humberside Motor, said “I have been using Momentum as our product provider for warranty and gap throughout Humberside Group for a number of years. I consider the support and product portfolio that they provide as a vital part of our business. The claims handling and payment processes are more efficient than we have ever experienced in the past. I would have no hesitation in recommending Momentum Warranties to any other Group.” Another client Alan Cowan, a sales director for Saab parts mentioned that “For Saab it was key that we could give Dealers and Customers a warranty proposition that we were confident in.” He was particularly delighted with the quick and efficient delivery of the warranty program that Momentum Warranties has specially designed for them. Anotherclient highlighted the trust they have with the company. “Our relationship with Momentum Warranties is based on trust and we have a strong working partnership with them. Having a Combined GAP product that we offer throughout the Group, which is fully ABI Compliant and with the backup of a leading insurer in Ageas provides us with real confidence. The 48 month Combined Gap is a real plus.” said Chris Rankin, managing director of Ness Motor group.



Momentum Warranties has been in the industry for years and has worked with numerous motor dealers in UK. Reviews and testimonials from their clients are posted on their website, http://www.momentumwarranties.co.uk/testimonials.html. With customer satisfaction as one of their top priority, the company is delighted to know that their clients receive the best of service that they truly deserve.



About Momentum Warranties

Momentum Warranties is a warranty provider operating from Perth, UK. The company provides a wide range of warranty products and services including mechanical breakdown insurance, combined GAP, insurance MOT, service plans, scheme administration and claims handling. The company is located at King James VI Business Centre, Friarton Road, Perth. Their phone number is 0844 770 4541.