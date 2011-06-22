"Mommy Makeovers" from Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2011 --As cosmetic surgery has become an increasingly mainstream procedure, patients have also become more educated and demanding concerning their results. This is why Dr. Arthur G. Handal of Boca Raton, Florida has dedicated the last twenty years of his career to achieving the most natural results possible in all of the surgeries he performs.



"When I assess a patient, the two words that come to mind are restoration and rejuvenation," says Dr. Handal. He passionately explains that the fact that a patient entrusts their care to you is a privilege to be taken very seriously. Whether he is operating on a face, nose, breast or abdomen, he is adamant about the results being as natural as possible.



When it comes to facial surgery, Dr. Handal takes a very entrusting approach. During his consultation he asks the patient what their concerns are and also requests that they bring photographs of themselves during their more youthful years. "I examine the patient and their photographs to show them how their faces have changed over the years. There are changes in skin texture, fullness of the face, skin elasticity and changes in the muscle structure. By addressing each one of these issues, I can offer the patient procedures that can turn back the clock sometimes as much as thirty years and yet with a non-operated look."



How does the accomplish this? He does it by first restoring the correct anatomical placement of the muscles of the face and then by using minimally invasive endoscopic surgery, he restores the position of the brow to a more youthful position, and then tightens the skin. He believes that the eyes are among the most important feature of the face, with must be restored properly to give a bright, well rested and youthful appearance of the face. Once the surgical lifting is done, the youthfulness of the face is restored with fat grafting, using the patient's own fat to restore sunken cheeks, deflated lips and jaw lines. Over the years Dr. Handal has refined the techniques of fat grafting where we can achieve long term results without that "pumped up look." Finally, to address the skin, Dr. Handal add the finishing touches with laser resurfacing using his latest Fractional CO2 laser. "I feel that resurfacing the face is extremely important in facial rejuvenation and restoration because smooth, glowing skin is simply youthful," says Dr. Handal.



Dr. Handal's patients are evaluated according to their concerns or problems they address with him and he will correct their problems with the appropriate procedure. Facial rejuvenation can begin with a "liquid lift" using Botox, Dysport, and fillers or a combination of mini procedures under local anesthetic. Patients undergoing significant weight loss may also require face-lifting procedures at an earlier age due to stretching of the skin and muscle. According to Dr. Handal, patients are undergoing facial rejuvenation procedures at earlier ages than before so they will age more gracefully and the results will be more effective.



Dr. Handal extends the same philosophy and vision to his other procedures. He is well known for his rhinoplasty techniques and specializes in revision rhinoplasty. His patients who seek rhinoplasty surgery are both national and international and patients are referred to him by other plastic surgeons. "I feel the nose and is a defining feature of the face. When properly transformed, the newly sculpted nose should enhance all the facial features," says Dr. Handal. "After a rhinoplasty I tell my patients that although the improvements may be quite dramatic, it will also be natural and blend in with the surrounding features. Even the patient will soon forget what their original nose looked like."



The other specialization of Dr. Handal's practice is "Mommy Makeovers." This is where he resculpts a woman's body after the changes of pregnancy. When it comes to rejuvenating breasts, he will carefully asses the woman's proportions, listen to her desires and then give her what he calls the "does she or doesn't she look." The same concept goes along with tummy tucks. If the post-pregnancy changes cannot be reversed by diet and exercise, Dr. Handal will treat the problem with the appropriate operation, ranging from the mini-tummy tuck, the modified, or the full tummy-tuck - all with a G-string incision. He feels that anyone undergoing this operation should feel comfortable about wearing a bikini.



"I find my practice very gratifying. It has come to the point where I have operated on grandmothers, mothers and daughters, as well as sons - all from the same family. Once someone becomes our patient, my team and I stand behind our work, and the patient then becomes a part of our family."



