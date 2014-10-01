Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2014 --Cristina Duque-Triana, economist turned humanitarian online shop owner will launch a Kickstarter campaign in late September. The launch will debut her fall line of knitted boot cuffs, neck warmers, scarf cuffs and leather accessories that all offer the fashionista a unique twist. Designed to add a hint of bundling up without the bulk the accessories bring a trendy, yet practical, convenience to winter dressing’s daily grind.



To put it simply, the Stay Warm in Style accessory line is to knitwear what the dickie is to the tuxedo. For instance, the line’s adorable Knit Boot Cuffs are just that - designed only to accent footwear by peeking over a boot top. Enhanced with a designer button or antique lace the boot cuffs end just below the inside of the boot. This streamlines the legs while giving the appearance of leg warmers.



The campaign will also highlight scarf cuffs. These leather accessories cuff around knit scarves to novelty bring an added accent. The Kickstarter campaign will also debut luxurious neck warmers designed to provide warmth and style with a pop of color. With a high-end look, the large cable knit neck warmer elegantly rests just around the neck and shoulders.



Meant to be the Kickstarter campaign with a social-conscience, Duque-Triana will give a portion of every sale to war-torn Colombian kids who need it most. In partnership with a non-profit organization by the name of La Cigarra in Bogota, Colombia the campaign will help families who have been displaced from their homes by terrorizing armed groups. In dedication to Duque-Triana’s homeland, support will go to La Cigarra to maintain a daycare for more than 170 children as well as before and after school programs. It will also provide social services, preventative and primary health care, housing and community development for the area.



Duque-Triana said, “Stay Warm in Style started out of a desire to spend time knitting with my small daughter. Now, our little hobby has turned into a humanitarian effort. Kickstarter supporters can join with us and help Colombian children see their way out of extreme poverty while building their own wardrobe affordably with chic winter accessories. It’s a win/win.”



About Stay Warm in Style, LLC

Stay Warm in Style, LLC provides the marketplace with stylish boot cuffs, knitted scarves and leather accessories. A portion of every sale goes to La Cigarra in Bogota, Colombia to help impoverished families displaced from their homes by armed guerrilla and paramilitary groups.



