New Website Puts Mom Jeans On Hiatus And Aims to Help Moms Get Their Groove Back

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2011 --If you’re a mom who’s tired of putting herself last then pour yourself a big glass of merlot and take some well deserved me time with Moms Love It. Dinner can burn, the kids don't need baths tonight (or maybe the husband can do it), but you certainly need to take care of YOUR needs for once. Moms Love It, a newly launched website, http://www.MomsLoveIt.com, is all about giving Mom permission to focus on herself and her personal happiness again, sans the guilt.



Moms Love It provides the world’s tireless caregivers with some TLC of their own. The site is an online community that pampers moms by offering curated mom-centric deals, events and contests, and serves to remind moms that they are “the bomb.” Additionally, Moms Love It sparks some mental gymnastics through a mysterious “Are You Curious” feature, a melting pot of unique tips and tricks that strengthen Mom’s inner goddess. Featured bloggers get to write about all things mom –– sweat pants, the PTA and how to whittle away that muffin top – not to mention the taboo topics that come with being a mom that no one tells you, to encourage interaction, conversation and a much needed collective sigh of relief.



Moms Love It is easy (and free!) to join by registering with an email address, and moms stay connected through the site’s weekly newsletter.



Jocelyn Chia, Moms Love It founder and CEO said “We started MomsLoveIt.com with the goal of encouraging moms to put themselves first (at least once in awhile!) without the guilt. We have curated deals that offer moms the ability to live juicier happier lives, while being able to take care of the needs and wants of their kids too. Our site also features an events calendar, unique content, an online community, and will soon feature an online Mom Talk Show discussing a range of topics from Keeping Your Marriage Spicy to Navigating your child's teenage years.”



About MomsLoveIt.com

MomsLoveIt.com is a recently launched mom-centric deal site and online community that provides Moms with resources and deals to regain and maintain their inner bombshell and some needed TLC! They are currently featuring two deals – a scavenger hunt for the entire family, where the kids get to play for free, as well as a private, in-home yoga session just for mom). For more information about Moms Love It, please visit http://www.momsloveit.com or contact us at contact@momsloveit.com.