The BOB Revolution Pro took the first place as the best jogging stroller on the market. This is a new stroller from BOB which is an upgrade to the beloved Revolution SE model. Parents were impressed with it's maneuverability, safety and comfort features, and plenty of storage. "Each year BOB joggers are getting better and better, and this year has not been an exception. The new Revolution Pro jogger is to die for," says Susan Brian, founder of MomsStrollerReviews. "The main features of the Pro are the large air-filled tires that can handle any type of terrain and its state-of-the-art adjustable suspension system that creates a VERY smooth ride."



The Bumbleride Indie 4 took the second overall place, but is one of the leading strollers in the all-terrain category. It is full of luxury features like huge canopy, adjustable leg rest, adjustable handle bar, large basket, and large air-filled tires. It comes with a matching bassinet and can convert into a travel system. " This stroller is great for long walks at the park or in the city with uneven sidewalks. It can handle all kinds of terrain including beach sand and snow with no problems," observes Susan. It comes with bunch of accessories like bumper bar, cup holder, matching bassinet, and universal car seat adapter.



The Baby Jogger Vue umbrella stroller landed the third overall place. It is one of the best lightweight umbrella strollers that parents could buy. It's main feature is a unique reversible seat that has a deep recline in both modes. "Despite its light weight, it also takes an infant car seat so you can convert it into a travel system. This is a great stroller that you can use right from birth and up to 55 lbs," Susan Brian commented. "I am surprised that despite so many great features they still kept the price very reasonable. Vue could be the ONLY stroller you need." The Baby Jogger Vue also features compact umbrella fold, adjustable leg rest, tall handle bars, and adjustable 5-point harness. It weighs only 17.5 lbs.



Since choosing the right stroller could be a difficult task especially for the first-time parents, MomsStrollerReviews have put together the ultimate stroller buying guide that should help parents to narrow things down by concentrating on the features and attributes that matter to them the most. Also, on the website you can find the side-by-side interactive comparison chart that contains prices and weight information.



