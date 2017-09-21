Monarch Garden Inn Owners Offer Free Vacations to Save Monarch Butterflies – Couple Plans Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Expansion of Learning Center

Emigrant, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2017 --The Monarch butterfly is one of America's most recognized and beloved insects. The population, however, is in free-fall.



In 1996, over 1 billion Monarch butterflies overwintered in central Mexico. Their numbers plunged to 35 million in 2013, and now they are being considered for the Endangered Species List.



Leo and Dorothy Keeler are wildlife photographers and advocates. They have received international recognition for helping to save the world-famous McNeil River bears and the Toklat wolves in Denali National Park in Alaska. Now they are turning their attention to saving Monarch butterflies.



The Keelers opened the Monarch Garden Inn in Emigrant, Montana in May 2017. (https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/17559923)



"Over the last 3 years, we have rescued, raised, and released over 500 Monarch butterflies. We've also given dozens of presentations and taught hundreds of children, gardeners, and butterfly lovers how they can help save Monarchs, too," said Dorothy. "Our goal is to give Monarch presentations to the visitors at Yellowstone," added Leo.



They have recently launched a contest to build an email list of people interested in saving Monarchs and/or vacationing next to Yellowstone National Park.



Their contest rewards participants who help them announce their upcoming Monarch Garden Inn & Learning Center Indiegogo campaign by referring their friends. Whoever refers the most wins. When entering the contest, participants will receive an individual link to share, and every new person who joins the mailing list with that link will count towards their total.



The top prize, a free 4-day,3-night stay for up to 4 people at the Monarch Garden Inn, will be awarded to the person who has generated the most referrals.



The next 4 prizes, awarded to those who place number 2–5 in the number of referrals, each win a free 3-day, 2-night stay for up to 4 people.



Referrers 1-300 will receive one "How to Create a Monarch Waystation" and/or one "How to Rescue, Raise and Release Monarch Butterflies" DVD with a one-year screening license so it can be shown at their local schools.



Interested supporters can visit the Pre-launch Contest Page: https://www.krowdster.co/l/73ad.