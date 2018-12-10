Lagos, Nigeria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --Monday's Ball, a children's picture book by author and illustrator Segun O. Mosuro, teaches children the power of perseverance, kindness, empathy, and hard work. Published in June 2018, the Monday's Ball paperback is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It's also available in eBook and audiobook formats.



Monday's Ball tells the story of a boy who loved to play football but was always left out by his peers because he wasn't considered good enough. His quest to buy a ball to practice the sport sends him on a thrilling adventure he would never forget.



A diverse work, Monday's Ball exposes children to cultures underrepresented in classic children's books. Monday's Ball is set in Nigeria and features African characters and fish found in the Lagos Lagoon and Gulf of Guinea. Encouraging conversations about culture, and the exploration of new ones, Monday's Ball is a valuable cultural tool that exposes children to diversity and traditions that may be unfamiliar in their day-to-day lives.



"It is becoming more and more important for all kids to see positive representations of themselves in the books they read. I wanted to paint a picture of life on Lagos Lagoon and the people that live there. Hopefully, children around the world will be able to relate to Monday and his friends," said Segun O. Mosuro.



Monday's Ball is the first in a series of African-themed children's books planned for publication by Plasmoid9 Productions under their Plasmoid9 Kids imprint.



About Segun O. Mosuro

Segun O. Mosuro is a Nigerian animator, writer, and illustrator. From an early age, he loved storytelling. He trained as an animator, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Animation & Visual Effects from Academy of Art University, and later, a Master of Arts in Multimedia from California State University, East Bay. He now lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria as an animator and designer on animated television shows, commercials, and films. His latest work, Monday's Ball, a children's picture book, is now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



