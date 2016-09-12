Mondo Taco Offers Amazing Specials at Their Santa Monica Brunch

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Mondo Taco's motto is that the tortilla makes a wonderful base for the many wonderful flavors you can find throughout the world. That is why they serve up their internationally inspired taco flavors on homemade tortillas. They even serve up breakfast-style tacos for their Santa Monica Brunch. The flavors they choose for their tacos, wraps and bowls are inspired from cuisine all around the world. Enjoy a Thai taco if you're feeling tropical or an American South inspired taco if you're craving soul food.



Mondo Taco serves up their Santa Monica Brunch every weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Guests can stop by between the hours of 11:00am and 4:00pm to enjoy their breakfast-style tacos, mimosas and sparkling wine. Their mimosas and sparkling wine are just $4 by the glass and are the perfect beverages to wash the tacos down with. Their large outdoor patio makes it the best spot to enjoy the beautiful Santa Monica weather. Free parking is also available, a rare commodity in the busy city.



The team at Mondo Taco believes in customer appreciation, which why they are always offering new and exciting opportunities for their guests. They are always rolling out new giveaways through their social media pages. They also offer a daily happy hour that boasts awesome deals on their alcohol selection. Guests can also "spin the wheel and get the deal" during their daily happy hour. Their Santa Monica Brunch aims to provide a relaxing and fun environment for all customers.



About Mondo Taco

Mondo Taco is a casual taco shop located in the heart of Santa Monica. They are well-known for providing a relaxed and fun environment for all of their customers. Their flavors are inspired by international cuisine. For more information about their Santa Monica Brunch, visit their website or call (310) 310-8922. Address: 2200 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90404.