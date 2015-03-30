Money Back Guarantee with Equiluxe Horse Floats

Somerville, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --Equiluxe Horse Floats is a company based in Australia that offers standard, ready to be used horse floats. For a more personalized look, customers may also request for a customized horse float.Their horse floats for sale offers safety and comfort to both you and your beloved horses. It is the owner's duty to make sure their horses are well tended to at all times and giving them the best is only fair thus horse floats were designed. Equiluxe Horse Floats offers owners various choices considering the most important factors including safety, the comfort of the riders and the horses and the quality and the style of the float.



Horse floats offered by Equiluxe Horse Floats comes with a three-year warranty in the event of any damage or repair. Horse owners have the option to check out and test their new horse floats. Equiluxe Horse Floats offers a 30-day money back guarantee in which case, whenever the buyer felt dissatisfied, they may return the float and the company will process the refund of their payment immediately.



For horse owners that need to request for a loan, iCredit is the only financing company that has partnered with Equiluxe Horse Floats to help buyers with their financing terms. Loans may be approved within 24 hours and financing terms may be stretched up to 7 years. For their customized range of floats, owners may be able to choose between a straight and an angle load float. The standard float design offered by Equiluxe Horse Floats may also be added with an array of options available such as a deluxe paint job, a full length wardrobe and many more. The company may be contacted for a no obligation quote at 1300-335-628. For more information, interested clients may also visit their website at www.equiluxehorsefloats.com.au/.



About Equiluxe Horse Floats

Equiluxe Horse Floats is an Australia-based company that offers a wide variety of standard and customized horse floats. For a free quote, interested buyers may contact Alex Medved at 1300-335-628 or (03) 8751 7044. E-mail inquiries may also be sent to alex@equiluxehorsefloats.com.au. The company's business address is located at 4/19 Industrial Drive, Somerville VIC, Australia 3912.